6 Teams that could be chasing Klay Thompson in free agency this summer
Several teams could be bidding against the Warriors for Klay in the offseason.
By Will Eudy
Utah Jazz
Ever since trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz have been a team trying to find their direction. When many considered them to be a Western Conference bottom dweller this season and last, they have ended up winning more games than expected.
Utah has some solid young players and some interesting potential. What could really raise their ceiling would be adding a four-time champion to the mix. However, Danny Ainge is know for playing hard ball in offseason dealings, so it is far from a guarantee that they would be willing to pay Klay what he wants.
Houston Rockets
Speaking of scrappy teams that have outdone expectations, the Rockets made a big leap this season compared to last after making some key offseason additions. In somewhat unexpected fashion, Houston was able to sign Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green among others to a team that landed the third overall draft pick in 2023.
While they will still likely miss the playoffs, the addition of veterans has clearly been huge for the growth of the Rockets' young talent. If they want to continue their rise next season, Houston could certainly throw their hat in the ring and try to sign Klay Thompson.