7 Golden State Warriors at risk of being traded away this summer
The Golden State Warriors are a team in transition. They may be trying not to acknowledge it, but that's the reality of the season they are in. This season, injuries and inconsistency have kept them down at the bottom of the postseason standings, which will almost certainly mean a death knell to their title chances.
Stephen Curry is still playing at an elite level, however, as is Draymond Green when he is not suspended. That gives the Warriors a small window to try and retool around Curry and make another run or two at the title. Add in the looming specter of the new CBA and its team-building penalties for the most expensive teams and it's clear the Warriors will make changes this summer, perhaps even significant ones.
That means a number of players on the roster, including those beloved by the organization and by fans, could be on the move this summer. Which players are candidates to be traded? Let's look at six players and chart the course that would lead to them being traded away from the Warriors after the season.
No. 7: Gary Payton II
Gary Payton II is one of the most beloved members of this era of the Warriors, a player scooped off the scrap heap who has turned into a key role player. His defensive ability -- not simply lockdown isolation defense but lightning-quick hands and even weakside rim protection, seemingly unthinkable for an undrafted 6'2" guard -- is truly game-changing.
On the other hand, the Warriors have an incredibly crowded backcourt, with Brandin Podziemski forcing his way up the ladder and Chris Paul a candidate to return to back up Stephen Curry. The Warriors could use difference-makers who are 6'8" rather than 6'2" and if the right deal comes around, the Warriors could use Payton and an asset to go after them.
Payton's modest salary of $9.1 million for next season and his defensive acumen bring value in themselves, while Kevon Looney (more on him later, unfortunately) will likely be viewed as more of a neutral asset at best. That makes GP2 a candidate to be traded, even if the Warriors will most likely bring him back.