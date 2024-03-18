7 Golden State Warriors at risk of being traded away this summer
No. 4: Kevon Looney
If Kevon Looney was a player in more demand around the league he may rank first on this list, as he has unfortunately slipped to the back of the center rotation pack, and largely through no fault of his own. The recognition that Draymond Green has to play his minutes at center in order to unlock the most potent lineups has been a key part of the Warriors' history, but the development that he needed to play exclusively at center this season is new, and it has left Looney as the casualty.
That makes him very expendable, no matter what he has meant to the team and how clutch he has been on the glass in key playoff games. His inability to shoot or, largely, even score makes him a difficult fit in lineups with other non-shooters, and the contributions of Draymond and Gary Payton II are needed more. With rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis coming into his own and boasting more rim protection and athleticism as a finisher, Looney is relegated to a spot outside of the full-strength rotation.
Looney will be a prime trade candidate this summer, then, as the Warriors canvas the league for upgrades. He can be used as matching salary, either in a smaller deal for a player who fits better or as part of a larger collection of matching salary (the latter something they can only do if they get below the second luxury tax apron).
Since Looney is unlikely to generate much trade interest on his own, however, he is not the most likely player to be traded. He has always been more valuable to the Warriors than to other teams, and it's unlikely that has shifted as his value to the Warriors has diminished this season.