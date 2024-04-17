7 key Golden State Warriors who might not be back next season
After a season that offered moments of optimism in recent months, the Golden State Warriors were officially eliminated on Tuesday after a disastrous 118-94 blowout loss against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
With a long offseason ahead, the question now becomes on what level the sting of Tuesday's disastrous defeat leads to roster movement. Much of the current team already have contracts in place for next season, but after a loss like that, very little can be assured.
Between free agency and the potential of major trades, the Golden State Warriors' roster could look significantly different next season
One thing can be certain -- with their best ever player still performing at a high level, the franchise will be aspiring to rebuild a championship contender around Stephen Curry. That will naturally lead to a raft of speculation, with perhaps no player safe aside from Curry himself.
Still, some are more likely to leave than others, based on a number of factors including form, contract status and the team's exorbitant payroll. In the corresponding article a day after the Warriors elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in last year's playoffs, eight players were identified as having potentially played their last minute for the franchise. Of the eight, only Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga returned this season.
With that in mind, let's look at seven key players who may not be back with the Warriors in 2024-25.