7 key Golden State Warriors who might not be back next season
Free Agents
Klay Thompson
After going through Draymond Green's free agency last offseason, the Golden State Warriors will once again need to orchestrate a new deal for another franchise legend and future hall of famer.
Klay Thompson's free agency will be the biggest Warrior talking point over the next couple of months. It still remains difficult to comprehend the veteran sharpshooter in a different jersey, but with teams like the Orlando Magic lurking in the waters, there has to be a slim chance that Thompson departs the franchise this offseason.
The 34-year-old reportedly declined a two-year, $48 million extension prior to the season, with that appearing like a poor decision based on his early form. However, Thompson revitalized his value over the second-half of the season, having averaged 19.4 points on 41.8% three-point shooting across the final 28 games.
That good work unraveled on Tuesday though in a blunt end for Thompson who went scoreless (0-of-10 shooting) in 31 minutes against the Kings. If that was his final game for the franchise, it was a rather unceremonious one.
Dario Saric
After a strong start to the season, Dario Saric's production over the final few months whittled away to practically nothing from an on-court standpoint. Having begun as a key 20-minute per game player off the bench, the Croatian went on to play less than 35 total minutes across the final 22 games of the regular season.
Saric joined the Warriors on a one-year, $2.7 million contract, with the hope that he'd rehabilitate his value in a similar manner to Otto Porter Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo had in the previous two seasons. Unfortunately that hasn't necessarily eventuated, leaving it likely that the 30-year-old may need to accept a similar level of contract.
While not impossible, that's unlikely to come with Golden State who have gone younger in their frontcourt with the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis joining Draymond Green as the key pieces at the four and five spots.
Saric's 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 37.6% three-point shooting sounds reasonable on paper, but that doesn't account for his mediocre defense that ultimately caused him to fall out from Steve Kerr's rotation.