7 key Golden State Warriors who might not be back next season
Contracted
Andrew Wiggins
Much like the Warriors as a team, Andrew Wiggins was far better over the second-half of the season. However, that doesn't change the fact it was a career-worst year for the Canadian who averaged just 13.2 points on 45.3% shooting during the regular season.
Wiggins will make $26.3 million next season -- the second of a four-year, $109 million contract. If Golden State want to make any sort of significant trade during the offseason, that appears like the likely contract to make salaries work.
Even if it's not a league-shattering trade of any sort, the Warriors could trade Wiggins for a cheaper or shorter-term contract to help balance the books moving forward. The issue is that the 29-year-old is still a valuable piece for the franchise, particularly on the defensive end where he remains the primary point-of-attack defender. That means Golden State won't trade Wiggins for nothing, nor for another bad value contract.
Moses Moody
The Warriors' handling of Moses Moody has at best been bizarre, and at worst downright disappointing. The third-year wing's stop-start career continued this season, with Moody unable to bed down a consistent rotation spot despite showing flashes.
Moody did post career-highs in most key categories, but there remains the debate among fans about who the 21-year-old could be if given more opportunity on a different team. Should Golden State afford him that chance, even if it means getting little in return?
The former 14th overall pick was perhaps the only positive from the Warriors' elimination loss, scoring 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting including a second-quarter stretch where he played a major role in briefly getting his team back in the contest.