The 8 greatest Golden State Warriors to never make an All-Star Team
No. 6: Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney is the epitome of a role player; he has averaged 5.1 points per game for his career. That's never going to get you onto the radar of All-Star voters. Yet if you peer just past the most basic numbers you see a player who has been immensely valuable to his team.
Trivia Time: Which player has the best offensive rating in Warriors history? It's not Wilt, it's not Steph, it's not Rick Barry: it's Kevon Looney. His ability to elevate superstar talent has made him an elite fit on the Warriors' dynasty teams.
Looney is a master of setting screens to spring his teammates open. He's also a competent and versatile defender, able to body up to larger players while still moving with them and switching onto the perimeter. The combination of Draymond Green and Looney boosted the Warriors to the NBA Finals in 2022, and just last year Looney completely shut down All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis in the playoffs.
Setting aside his other skills, however, Looney's greatest ability is as a rebounder. His hands appear to have magnets on them and he seems to come out of nowhere to pull down rebounds in traffic again and again. In the past five seasons Looney has pulled down 20 or more rebounds in a playoff game a whopping five times; only Giannis Antetokounmpo can match that. When you factor in that Looney is only playing around 30 minutes per game the feat is even more impressive.
Looney won't get recognized for any awards, and he certainly doesn't bring enough to the table to be an All-Star. Yet as Looney's impact has declined this year, it's easy to forget just how crucial he has been to the success of the Warriors.