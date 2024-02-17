The 8 greatest Golden State Warriors to never make an All-Star Team
No. 1: Purvis Short
Most of the players on this list made solid contributions to the Golden State Warriors but were never realistic candidates for an All-Star nod in any given season. That's not so for Purvis Short, who was one of the most blatant All-Star snubs in the 1980s.
Short is likely most well known for being the player taken one spot ahead of Larry Bird. Yet the smooth-shooting small forward was no pushover, averaging 17 points by his second season for the Warriors.
Short continued to improve as a scorer and in 1984-85 averaged 28 points per game, the fourth-most in the entire league. The next season he was fifth in scoring. Yet in neither year was he named to an All-Star Team. He received MVP votes in 84-85 and yet wasn't an All-Star! The only players to average more points and not make the game were World B. Free in 1978-79 and Tiny Archibald in 1971-72.
After nine seasons in Golden State, Short tallied 11,894 points, ninth-most in franchise history. A dynamic scorer, Short seems like the player who would attract the attention of All-Star voters, but instead he found himself left off the list, and that's why he leads the way as one of the greatest Warriors to never make an All-Star Team.