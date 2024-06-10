9x All-Star set to have huge impact on Klay Thompson's future with Warriors
As much as we'd like to think Klay Thompson's future will simply be determined by negotiations between his management and the Golden State Warriors, the reality is that the process is likely to be far more complicated than that.
It's been reported for months now that Thompson is set to explore the market, yet given he's no longer the perennial All-Star he once was, the 34-year-old could be shaped by what happens elsewhere around the league.
The free agency decision of LA Clippers star Paul George is set to have a major impact on Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors
Teams with cap space are certain to hold interest in Thompson who, even in his worst season for a decade, averaged 17.9 points on 38.7% shooting from three-point range. However, he won't necessarily be at the top of wish lists for those teams who are likely to prefer a bigger game changing star.
One of those teams is the Orlando Magic -- the franchise most linked to Thompson over the last few months. Yet they too hold interest in LA Clippers star Paul George as reiterated by NBA Insider Marc Stein on Sunday.
"Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson. The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they’ve made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price."- Marc Stein
The Magic could have up to nearly $50 million in cap space this summer, providing them an opportunity to target one, perhaps even two big name free agents. George would be a fantastic acquisition for them to complement their young core led by Paolo Banchero, though he would require an offer that takes up practically all of that cap space.
Needless to say that if Orlando were able to acquire George, that's one team to cross off the list of potential Thompson destinations. Not only that, but it also removes a huge leverage opportunity for the veteran sharpshooter which could significantly lower the price Golden State has to pay to retain him.
There appears to be growing concern about Thompson's chances of re-signing with the Warriors, with The Athletic's Marcus Thompson stating on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast last week, "I don't think it looks good for him coming back."