ESPN analyst proves short memory in criticizing Warriors trade failures
The Golden State Warriors inability to land a second offensive star has been a major talking point this offseason, with the franchise having missed out on All-Star forwards Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
Despite the failed trade pursuits, franchise superstar Stephen Curry still retains faith in the Warriors having signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season.
Stephen A. Smith has a short memory when it comes to questioning why stars don't want to join Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors
Responding to news of Curry's extension during Friday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was critical of Golden State's inability to land another star player since Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019 offseason.
"Why in the hell can you not get somebody worth noting to come play with this brother (Curry)? You would think people would clamor to do so. I don't know if that has been the case," Smith said.
Smith also mentioned George in his dialogue, questioning why the Warriors weren't able to get the 9x All-Star prior to free agency. The answer to that is very obvious and has nothing to do with being able to lure George to the Bay.
George admitted on his podcast that it "was a real thing that was close to being done" and that "I was looking forward to it, if it happened." George actively wanted to join Curry, Draymond Green and company at the Warriors, but the L.A. Clippers preferred to let the 34-year-old walk in free agency rather than take on the salary and associated tax implications in a trade.
Smith would be right to question Golden State's failure to complete a trade for another All-Star calibre player, yet the George situation would suggest it's not exactly about whether or not the star wants to play with Golden State.
Since they acquired Durant in 2016, the Warriors have never had the capacity to sign a star in free agency, unless you want to count Demarcus Cousins taking the mid-level exception in 2018. That means they're reliant on other teams to complete a trade, and it's unlikely that any of the 29 other franchises want to be the reason that Golden State's dynasty resurrects and builds into a fifth title since 2015.