Asking price for Golden State Warriors' trade target could be more affordable than first thought
Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam continues to be the biggest name discussed in trade circles, with the Golden State Warriors linked to the two-time All-Star by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes on Friday.
Siakam also drew significant interest from one of the Warriors' closest rivals in the Sacramento Kings, before The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the franchise had pulled out of race for the 29-year-old.
Pascal Siakam holds significant weight in his own fate, meaning he may be more affordable for the Golden State Warriors than initially thought
It's now been revealed why the Kings may have removed themselves from the equation, with Sacramento radio's 'D-Lo & KC' reporting that trade talks ended because Siakam had told the Kings that he wouldn't re-sign there in the offseason.
This is a further indication that despite the theoretical ability for him to be traded anywhere, Siakam still holds significant weight in his future over the remainder of the season and beyond.
Without assurances that he would re-sign in free agency, teams will be unwilling to give up significant assets in a trade for Siakam, or like the Kings, will just remove themselves from discussions altogether.
Siakam could significantly limit his suitors simply by promising to re-sign only with specific teams, leading to reduced value for the Raptors who could lose the eight-year veteran for nothing in free agency.
That means that if the Warriors were on Siakam's preferred list of teams, then he could foreseeably be available for a much lower priced than originally expected. According to Charania, Sacramento's discussions with Toronto had centered around former Warrior Harrison Barnes and future draft assets.
All of a sudden, could Golden State acquire Siakam without giving up their best young asset in Jonathan Kuminga? While that remains unlikely, the latest developments would suggest it might be more realistic than previously thought.
Sportsnet Canada's Michael Grange reported on Saturday that the Warriors are "loathe to trade Kuminga" for Siakam or any other player, with the former seventh overall pick having impressed as a starter over recent weeks.