"Best athlete I ever been around" - Warriors' champion wants ex-teammate in NBA Dunk Contest
NBA All-Star Weekend is over for another year, culminating in a rather underwhelming one for many NBA fans outside of Saturday's three-point shoot-out between Golden State Warriors' guard Stephen Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.
While that was a highlight for many, the following Dunk Contest was more forgettable. Former Warrior Mac McClung defended his crown from last year, but there were elements of disappointment that even led to booing for Boston Celtics' All-Star Jaylen Brown.
Former Golden State Warriors' forward Juan Toscano-Anderson wants to see ex-teammate Jonathan Kuminga in next year's Dunk Contest
With the event seemingly losing traction over the last few years, the Dunk Contest needs to be revitalized. Former Golden State forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has an idea, with the 2022 NBA champion hoping to see Jonathan Kuminga take part in the future.
Toscano-Anderson took to social media on Saturday, stating, "I do wanna see JK in the dunk contest tho. So yall can see what I’m talkin about." More notably though was the fact the 30-year-old labelled Kuminga the best athlete he's ever been around.
Kuminga has taken off, both figuratively and literally, in recent weeks as the 21-year-old emerges into one of the league's rising stars. The former seventh overall pick has always had remarkable athleticism since entering the NBA, but fans are now being able to see it on a more consistent basis.
Kuminga averaged 21.5 points on 57% shooting in 15 games prior to the All-Star break, with most of his baskets coming at the rim where his combination of skill and athleticism has proven a nightmare to guard.
Labelling Kuminga the best athlete he's been around is high praise from Toscano-Anderson -- the pair were teammates in Kuminga's rookie season in 2021-22, before 'JTA' left to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
Toscano-Anderson represented the Warriors in 2022 Dunk Contest where he was beaten by then New York Knicks' forward Obi Toppin. With the event dying a slow death, it's time Kuminga restored its popularity when All-Star weekend heads to San Francisco in 2025.