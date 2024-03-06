Best NBA prop bets today for Bucks vs. Warriors (Jonathan Kuminga undervalued)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors suffered one of the worst losses in the NBA all season on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, but they have a chance to bounce back against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
The Bucks won’t have Khris Middleton in this game, and the team has listed star forward Giannis Antetokoounmpo as questionable with an Achilles injury. He missed the Bucks’ last game with the ailment.
Does that alter how we’d view the prop market in this game?
With Andrew Wiggins expected to return for the Warriors, a lot has changed when it comes to betting on player props. I have two Warriors – and a Buck – that you should target in this primetime matchup:
Bucks vs. Warriors best NBA prop bets
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 17.5 points
- Damian Lillard OVER 2.5 3-pointers made
- Stephen Curry OVER 8.5 rebounds and assists
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 17.5 points
Over his last 23 games, Jonathan Kuminga has 16 games with 18 or more points, so I don’t mind taking him in this game against the Bucks.
Milwaukee plays at a fast pace, so there should be plenty of possessions for the Warriors forward to get on the board scoring the ball.
Kuminga is also averaging 20.0 points per game over that stretch, so he’s more than capable of clearing this prop on Wednesday.
Damian Lillard OVER 2.5 3-pointers made
This prop could be a steal for Damian Lillard, especially if Antetokounmpo (questionable, Achilles) misses his second straight game.
Lillard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers on 8.5 attempts per game this season, and he’s cleared 2.5 made treys in five straight games.
The Warriors do defend the 3-ball well, ranking eighth in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, but they are still 16th in the league in opponent 3s made per game.
If Giannis sits, Dame’s workload is going to increase in a big way with Middleton already ruled out for the Bucks. Lillard has attempted at least eight shots from deep in eight of his last 10 games.
Stephen Curry OVER 8.5 rebounds and assists
This prop line could be undervaluing Steph Curry given his recent play.
Curry is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on the season, clearing this prop in eight of his last 11 games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per night.
Despite playing just one half against Boston due to a knee injury, Curry had four rebounds and assists in 16 minutes.
I think this matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks lines up well for him, as the Bucks play at the No. 5 pace in the NBA, which means there will be plenty of possessions to rack up the stats tonight.
