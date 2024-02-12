Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Jazz (How to bet on Steph Curry)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz matchup in the NBA on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are looking to extend their four-game winning streak on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, and there are a couple of ways to attack this matchup in the prop market.
I have a favorite play on each side (the Warriors and the Jazz) to make in this game. With Golden State sitting half a game ahead of Utah in the standings, this should be a hotly-contested matchup.
Warriors vs. Jazz best NBA prop bets
- Stephen Curry OVER 29.5 points
- John Collins to record a double-double
Stephen Curry OVER 29.5 points
Steph Curry has been on fire as of late, scoring 30 and 42 points in his last two games and posting a 60-point game earlier this year against Atlanta. He’s shooting the ball at a high rate, attempting 16 3-point shots in each of his last two games.
I love him to go OVER this total against a Utah team that ranks just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating and has struggled to defend the 3. The Jazz are 28th in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season.
Curry – if he keeps attempting a high number of shots – should smash this point total tonight.
John Collins to record a double-double
John Collins may be the biggest beneficiary of the Kelly Olynyk trade, and he showed that against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 21 points and adding 14 rebounds in 30:32 of playing time.
Collins has recorded a double-double in five of his last eight games, and now he gets a Golden State team that has struggled to defend the paint (18th in opponent points in the paint) this season.
The Warriors are No. 3 in the league in rebounding percentage, but Collins should have a size advantage in this one. Plus, Utah is No. 2 in that category.
I like the Jazz big man to continue his strong play in an expanded role.
