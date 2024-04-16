Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Kings (Steph Curry has dominated Sacramento)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings play-in tournament matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings matchup in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament should bring us some exciting offensive action, so why not wager on the prop market tonight?
There is a plus money prop bet that I’m eyeing on the Kings side, and there are two Golden State guards that I'm targeting as well to have big games.
With a chance to play for the No. 8 seed on the line, here are the props to bet in tonight’s matchup:
Warriors vs. Kings best NBA prop bets
- Steph Curry OVER 29.5 points
- Domantas Sabonis to record a triple-double
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 0.5 3-pointers made
Steph Curry OVER 29.5 points
Steph Curry has dominated the Sacramento Kings this season, averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game across four contests.
He’s scored at least 29 points in three of them, and I expect Steph to get all of the minutes he can handle with Golden State’s season on the line.
There’s a chance we see Curry take 12-15 3-point shots tonight (he’s attempted 10 or more in each game against the Kings this season) which should raise his floor for his scoring props.
Domantas Sabonis to record a triple-double
This is a bit of a long shot bet, but Domantas Sabonis has given the Warriors problems this season, averaging 17.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game across their four meetings.
While he didn’t record a triple-double in any of those games, Sabonis came close in each of them, falling less than four points, rebounds or assists short in each game.
He should see major minutes for the Kings tonight, which gives him a great chance to rack up the numbers. Sabonis led the NBA in triple-doubles this season.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 0.5 3-pointers made
Warriors rookie guard Brandin Podziemski has made a 3-point shot in seven of his last nine games, and he’s worth a shot to hit at least one tonight.
Podz is a key defensive piece for Golden State, but this is just the second game this season he’ll play against the Kings.
He went 1-for-2 against the Kings from 3 earlier this season against them, and he’s shooting 38.5 percent from deep on the year. It’s worth noting that the Kings rank 18th in the NBA in 3s allowed per game this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.