Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Mavericks (Trust Jonathan Kuminga)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks matchup on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are both battling for playoff position in the Western Conference entering Wednesday night’s matchup, but the Warriors won’t have Steph Curry (ankle) once again in this one.
Chris Paul has played well for the Warriors in Curry’s absence, but is he a player that bettors should be looking to target in the prop market?
There are several ways to wager on this game, and I think there are plenty of props to consider with so many stars in action on Wednesday.
Here are my three favorite plays for the Warriors-Mavs clash:
Warriors vs. Mavericks best NBA prop bets
- Chris Paul OVER 8.5 assists
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 21.5 points
- Daniel Gafford OVER 17.5 points and rebounds
Chris Paul OVER 8.5 assists
CP3 has started the last two games with Curry out, and he’s averaging 8.5 assists per game over that stretch, picking up nine dimes in his first meeting with the San Antonio Spurs before turning in eight on Monday night.
Over this two-game stretch, Paul is averaging 16.5 potential assists per game, yet he’s at plus money to pick up nine dimes in this one.
The Mavericks rank 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so don’t be shocked if CP3 pushes double-digit dimes in this one.
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 21.5 points
Jonathan Kuminga has been the top option on offense for Golden State without Curry, taking 17.5 shots per game and clearing this total in back-to-back games.
JK is averaging 20.2 points per game on 14.3 shots over his last 27 games, so it’s hard to fade him in this prop with increased usage on offense.
PJ Washington will be a tougher matchup for Kuminga, but given the youngster’s success without Steph (24.0 points per game the last two games), I still think he's worth a bet.
Daniel Gafford OVER 17.5 points and rebounds
I am shocked to see this line as low as it is for Daniel Gafford, who has cleared 17.5 points and rebounds in four straight games for Dallas and all three of his starts for the team.
Over that stretch, Gafford is averaging 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, scoring no fewer than 12 points and grabbing no fewer than seven boards in each of those four contests.
The Warriors like to play small, which could benefit Gafford on the glass, and he’s clearly making the most of playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on offense, making all 28 of his shot attempts over this stretch.
Gafford also had 15 points and four boards in his last game against Golden State while he was still in Washington. This prop is a steal for the big man on Wednesday night.
