Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Nets (This Steph Curry prop is a must bet)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry against the Brooklyn Nets.
By Peter Dewey
How much more is it going to take from Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors to turn this season around?
Curry had 60 points in his last game, but the Warriors came up short in Atlanta in overtime. Now, the team is on the road to take the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to get back in the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.
Since it’s almost impossible to trust the Warriors to win right now – and they’re only small underdogs against Brooklyn – my favorite way to wager on this game is in the prop market.
One of those props is for Curry, who torched the Nets earlier this season at Chase Center.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s dive into the picks for Monday’s matchup:
Warriors vs. Nets best NBA prop bets
- Stephen Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 19.5 points
Stephen Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
Curry has been red hot from beyond the arc as of late, hitting five or more shots from 3-point range in five of his last six games.
Over that six-game stretch, Steph is shooting 47.7 percent from 3-point range on 14.7 attempts per game. If he’s going to take that many shots from 3, he’s a near lock to go OVER this prop.
Brooklyn really struggles to defend the 3 this season, ranking 26th in opponent 3-point percentage and 21st in opponent made 3s per game.
The volume is going to be there for Curry, who has had to carry the Warriors as of late – even with it not ending up in wins. Steph was 6-for-8 from 3 in his previous meeting with the Nets this season.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists
Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski does a little bit of everything, and as of late he’s filled up the stat sheet in extended minutes.
The rookie guard has 21 and 16 rebounds and assists in his last two games, and he’s played at least 34 minutes in three straight games.
Podz has earned his role in the rotation, and he’s putting up 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, including 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game since Nov. 30. He’s cleared this prop in three of four games.
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 19.5 points
I’m buying low-ish on Jonathan Kuminga here after he fouled out of the team’s loss against Atlanta.
Kuminga finished with 16 points against Atlanta, but prior to that game he had scored 20 or more points in eight straight.
The Nets are a weak defense (18th in defensive rating), and Kuminga has blossomed into the No. 2 option behind Curry on offense. Don’t be shocked if he has a big game on Monday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.