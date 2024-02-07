Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Sixers (Will Steph Curry torch Philly again?)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers matchup, including a pick for Steph Curry.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers meet for the second time in eight days on Wednesday night, although Philly won’t have Joel Embiid this time around.
The Sixers will have Tyrese Maxey, who missed the first meeting between these teams, and he’s one of three players that I believe is worth a look in the prop market in this matchup.
Golden State is favored on the road by 4.5 points, but the Warriors haven’t exactly dominated this season, coming into this game three games under .500. Here’s how to bet on Golden State without focusing on a side in this game:
Warriors vs. Sixers best NBA prop bets
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
- Tyrese Maxey UNDER 28.5 points
- Draymond Green OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
I’m going back to this Steph Curry prop on Wednesday night, as he’s made five or more shots from deep in five of his last seven games, hitting at least four in each matchup.
That’s a great floor for the greatest shooter of all time, and he’s now at even money to go OVER this prop against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Curry hit eight 3-pointers in his last game against the Sixers (Jan. 30), and he’s one of the few players to trust against a Philly defense that does defend the 3-ball at a high rate – ranking fifth in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.
One key in a prop like this is volume, and Curry certainly has it. He’s taken at least eight shots from 3 in every game since Christmas Day. He’s averaging 4.8 made shots from 3 on 12.3 attempts per game over that stretch.
Tyrese Maxey UNDER 28.5 points
The Sixers may not have Embiid, but I’m not sold on Maxey having a monster game on Wednesday night.
After putting up 51 points against the Utah Jazz without Embiid, Maxey has turned in two underwhelming showings (23 points on 8-of-23 shooting vs. Brooklyn and 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting vs. Dallas) in the Sixers’ last two losses.
Without Embiid this season, Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game across 12 contests.
He’s averaging 25.9 points per game for the season, clearing 28.5 points on just 15 occasions in 45 games.
Draymond Green OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
There’s no doubt that Draymond Green is still an extremely impactful player for the Warriors, and he always seems to be stuffing the stat sheet.
Since returning from a suspension from hitting Jusuf Nurkic, Green is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game across eight matchups.
In his five starts, he’s putting up 9.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, clearing this prop in five of his last six games.
Ironically, the only game he failed to clear this total was against Philly. However, with Embiid now out, the Warriors and Green should have a much clearer path to rebounds in this meeting.
I’ll take the OVER for Draymond tonight.
