Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Spurs (Bet on Chris Paul with Steph Curry out)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are looking for revenge after losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, but they won’t have Stephen Curry again in this matchup.
Still, there is value to be found on the Warriors in the prop market, especially on two of the team's top players that will replace Steph’s production as a passer and a scorer.
Let’s dive into the picks for this Western Conference matchup:
Warriors vs. Spurs best NBA prop bets
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 21.5 points
- Chris Paul OVER 8.5 assists
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 21.5 points
With Curry out on Saturday night, Jonathan Kuminga had a monster game – even with a slow start in the first half.
The Warriors forward finished with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting against the Spurs, and I think he could be in line for a similar game tonight as the No. 1 option in the team’s offense.
Since Jan. 12, Kuminga has 11 games where he’s cleared this prop, with most of them coming playing off of Curry. As long as Kuminga’s shots stay near 20 – he should clear this prop for Golden State.
Chris Paul OVER 8.5 assists
The veteran point guard got the start for Curry on Saturday, and he promptly responded with a nine-assist game.
So, I’m going to bet he will do that again on Monday against a Spurs team that ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent assists allowed per game this season.
CP3 has a pair of nine-dime games since he returned to the lineup, and he’s averaging 14.5 potential assists per game in his last five games, including 17.0 potential assists in the loss to the Spurs on Saturday.
That volume is huge for Paul, and I expect him to command the offense once again with Steph out.
