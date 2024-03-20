Best NBA prop bets today for Grizzlies vs. Warriors (Bet on Steph Curry, Draymond Green)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are in a must-win scenario if they want to climb in the Western Conference standings when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Golden State is heavily favored in this game, but the team has struggled as a home favorite (10-18 against the spread), so I’m looking to the prop market for my favorite bets in this one.
Let’s dive into the picks, with a play for Steph Curry to start us off:
Grizzlies vs. Warriors best NBA prop bets
- Steph Curry OVER 26.5 points
- Desmond Bane OVER 23.5 points
- Draymond Green OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
Steph Curry OVER 26.5 points
Since returning from injury, Steph Curry has cleared this prop in back-to-back games, including in a matchup against the NBA’s best defense over the last 10 games – the New York Knicks.
Curry is averaging 27.0 points per game on the season, although he has yet to clear this total in a game against the Grizzlies this season.
I think that changes tonight. The Warriors need this win at home, and Steph has gone over this total in four of the last six games that he’s finished. I think the Warriors star is a little undervalued when this prop is essentially set at his season average.
Desmond Bane OVER 23.5 points
This is a volume play for Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who has taken 17 and 19 shots in his first two games back in the lineup for Memphis.
Bane has 22 and 24 points in those games, and I expect him to see similar usage tonight with Ja Morant and Marcus Smart both still out of the lineup.
While Bane hasn’t flown past this total in a game yet since returning from an ankle sprain, he is averaging 24.4 points per game on the season. I’m also encouraged by Bane playing nearly 38 minutes in an overtime loss against the Sacramento Kings. That’s a sign that he shouldn't be limited in his minutes tonight.
Draymond Green OVER 13.5 rebounds and assists
I love this play for Draymond Green, as the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA this season.
Memphis ranks just 26th in the league in rebounding percentage, and Green is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game. He’s also picked up a few games recently with double-digit boards, so don’t be shocked if that happens again in this one.
Draymond also is averaging 6.0 assists per game, finishing with exactly 13 rebounds and assists in his last meeting and clearing this total in five of his last 10 games. Over that 10-game stretch, Green is putting up 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per night.
