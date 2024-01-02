Best NBA prop bets today for Magic vs. Warriors (Brandin Podziemski is elite target)
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are looking to snap a losing streak when they take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at Chase Center.
Golden State has been volatile as a home favorite (4-10 ATS), so I’m focusing on one player in the prop market for each team, including two plays for a Warriors rookie.
Let’s break down the picks for this matchup on Jan. 2:
Magic vs. Warriors best NBA prop bets
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 8.5 points
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 17.5 points, rebounds and assists
- Paolo Banchero OVER 1.5 3-pointers made
Brandin Podziemski OVER 8.5 points
I am shocked to see Brandin Podziemski’s prop numbers so low.
Since entering the starting lineup, the rookie guard had scored over 10 points in all but two games. He came off the bench in Golden State’s last game, but the rookie still played 28:52, finishing with 13 points.
Podziemski is seeing a solid dosage of shots (at least eight in nine of his last 11 games), so I don’t mind him at this discounted number.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 17.5 points, rebounds and assists
Sticking with the rookie guard, I love his OVER for points, rebounds and assists tonight as well.
Podziemski has 18 or more PRA in 11 games since Nov. 30 when he truly cracked the rotation.
He’s going to fill up the stat sheet, averaging 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over that stretch. Since I already am on his points OVER, why not take both?
Paolo Banchero OVER 1.5 3-pointers made
This prop is at plus money, and I think it is worth a shot for Paolo Banchero against a Golden State team that gives up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season.
Banchero has multiple made shots from deep in four of his last eight (including two straight), and he’s shooting 35.7 percent from 3 this season – a big jump from his rookie year.
He’s worth a bet at this price.
