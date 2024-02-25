Best NBA prop bets today for Nuggets vs. Warriors (How to bet Steph Curry)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Denver Nuggets matchup on Sunday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off for the fourth time this season on Sunday, and this is expected to be a close game with the Warriors favored by two points at Chase Center.
There are several ways to bet on this game, but my favorite plays are in the prop market, including a pick for Steph Curry.
Let’s break down the plays to cash in on this Western Conference showdown:
Nuggets vs. Warriors best NBA prop bets
- Steph Curry OVER 26.5 points
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists
- Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double
Steph Curry OVER 26.5 points
I love this discounted number for Stephen Curry after a down game against Charlotte.
Curry is averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Steph has two bad shooting games against Denver (7-for-21 and 6-for-17), but he had 30 in the last meeting between these two teams.
Curry is relied on so much by Golden State that he’s a must-bet in my eyes at anything below his season average.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists
Rookie Brandin Poziemski has been a stat-sheet stuffer all season, and he’s put up 12, 10, 14, 15, 7, 15 and 14 rebounds and assists in his last seven games. While he’s failed to hit this in two of them, Podz is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Over this seven-game stretch, Podziemski is averaging 9.3 potential assists and 10.9 rebound chances per game. If he still has this volume – and his usual minutes – I wouldn’t be shocked to see him fall short of this prop.
Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double
Nikola Jokic has back-to-back triple-doubles, and he’s recorded a triple-double in a game against the Warriors this season.
The other two matchups, Jokic fell one rebound shy in one game and two assists shy in another one.
Golden State plays smaller, so I expect Jokic to be able to hit the glass, and if Jamal Murray (questionable) sits, Jokic will have the ball in his hands even more this evening.
