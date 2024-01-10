Best NBA prop bets today for Pelicans vs. Warriors (How to bet on Golden State)
Breaking down prop bets for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are expected to play a close game on Wednesday based on the points spread, but the best way to back the underdog Warriors may be in the prop market.
Golden State has struggled this season, but Stephen Curry has still been an option in the prop market, and he’s in a prime bounce-back spot on Wednesday.
While there aren’t many props available for Golden State with Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II listed as out for this game – there are still two plays that I like.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Pelicans vs. Warriors best NBA prop bets
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
- Klay Thompson OVER 20.5 points and assists
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
Steph Curry shot 0-for-9 from 3 in a loss to Toronto, the second time this season he’s failed to make a shot from deep.
But, I think he responds in a big way.
First off, this is a great matchup for Curry, as the Pelicans rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage at 39.1 percent. Curry shot 7-for-13 from 3 in a matchup against them earlier this season.
Plus, Steph bounced back in a big way after his last game without a 3, hitting six and eight shots from deep in the next two contests.
We know the attempts will be there (Steph is taking 11.4 shots from 3 per game), so why not roll with Curry to bounce back against the league’s worst 3-point defense?
Klay Thompson OVER 20.5 points and assists
Golden State’s season lies in the hands of Curry and Klay Thompson, and Klay has started to pick things up as of late, scoring 19 or more points in three straight games.
Thompson has cleared 20.5 points and assists in 10 games since the start of December, and he’s averaging 18.8 points and 2.4 assists per game over his last 20 contests.
Klay could end up clearing this on points alone, but he’s done a solid job moving the ball, picking up at least three dimes in three straight games. I think it’s worth getting the 20.5 on points and assists to give ourselves more options for him to clear this prop.
New Orleans really struggles to defend the 3 (as I mentioned) so this could be a big game for both of the Warriors stars.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.