What's the biggest contract the Golden State Warriors should offer Moses Moody?
After another period where his name was prominent in trade discussions, Moses Moody appears likely to enter his fourth year once again with the Golden State Warriors.
The 22-year-old's role at the franchise has fluctuated significantly and subsequently became a major storyline, with an extra element now added given Moody is extension eligible prior to the start of next season.
Inconsistent playing time makes it difficult to appropriately gauge what the Golden State Warriors should be offering Moses Moody
It's always difficult to evaluate rookie extensions because of the need to weigh up current output with future potential, but it's even more challenging for someone like Moody whose opportunity has so often been restricted by head coach Steve Kerr.
If a player is going to continue to be on the very edge of a rotation, then ideally you don't want to be paying them any more than $5-6 million per season, particularly in the NBA's current climate of punitive tax aprons.
But is it that far-fetched that Moody could still develop into a productive starting-calibre player whose three-and-D skillset is so valued around the league? In that scenario, perhaps we're talking about a player who's worth upwards of $18-20 million per season.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported earlier in the month that "Moody's deal could range from $11-13 million per season." If the former lottery pick is willing to sign that extension on a multi-year deal, the Warriors should honestly take it and run. That's a low-risk deal with huge upside if Moody explodes in a manner some believe he still could if given consistent playing time.
But what's the maximum the Warriors should be offering? It's always good to look back on deals similarly-positioned young players signed last offseason as a potential guide. Aaron Nesmith, for example, who was also the 14th pick a year before Moody, got three years, $33 million from the Indiana Pacers in what now looks like an extremely team-friendly deal after a season in which he averaged 27.7 minutes and shot 41.9% from three-point range.
Josh Green got three years, $41 million from the Dallas Mavericks, while Deni Avdija got four years, $55 million from the Washington Wizards. Coincidentally both players are no longer with those teams after being moved this offseason.
Moody is in and around these ranges, even despite the lack of solidified role over the past two seasons. Golden State should probably stop at $15 million per season, so something in the realm of three-year, $45 million or four-year, $60 million. Anything more than that and it's just too risky without knowing exactly what Kerr is going to do with the young wing over the course of next season.