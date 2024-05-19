Bronny James admits to being starstruck at Golden State Warriors' superstar
If you're the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history, it's fair to assume that you meet more famous people than the everyday person. Yet that doesn't mean you're immune to being starstruck when meeting Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.
That's exactly the case for LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. despite having been around the league ever since he was born in 2004 when his famous father was in his second NBA season.
Bronny James has admitted to being starstruck when meeting Stephen Curry before a game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers
James is currently taking part in the NBA Draft Combine but took time out for an interview with Bleacher Report, which included a question on the the last time he felt starstruck.
"I think when I seen Steph playing at Crypto (.com Arena) a minute ago and he came up and dapped me up. I feel like that was really cool. "- Bronny James
Given the all-time battles between Curry and his father, including four-straight Finals matchups between 2015 and 2018, it's fair to suggest Bronny would have seen plenty of Curry brilliance growing up.
After an underwhelming freshman season at USC where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes, James impressed many scouts at the combine according to ESPN’s Jamal Collier.
The 6’1” guard is still viewed as a late second-round pick at best, but there’s plenty of speculation about where James could go given the similar conjecture about his Dad’s future given he can opt out and be a free agent this offseason.
James and Curry could become teammates if the Warriors were to pounce with their 52nd overall pick, while the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the 55th selection, are sure to have interest in pairing the James’ together.