Bucks vs. Warriors NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 6 (Can Golden State bounce back?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from a dreadful showing on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Chase Center.
The Bucks stormed back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and the team has covered the spread in every game on its six-game winning streak.
After Steph Curry and Klay Thompson left Sunday’s game early with injuries, can the Warriors hang around against this Bucks team?
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for this star-studded matchup on ESPN:
Bucks vs. Warriors odds, spread and total
Bucks vs. Warriors how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Bucks record: 41-21
- Warriors record: 32-28
Bucks vs. Warriors injury reports
Bucks injury report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Jae Crowder – probable
- MarJon Beauchamp – probable
- Jaylin Galloway – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Ryan Rollins – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Warriors injury report
- No injuries to report
Bucks vs. Warriors key players to watch
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The MVP candidate missed the team’s win over the Clippers, but prior to that he was on a heater, scoring 46 points in a win over and 30 or more points in five of his last eight games. The Warriors are going to play small, so Antetokounmpo – if he plays – should have his way at the rim.
Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga: Jonathan Kuminga has blossomed into a star in Golden State, averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game since moving into the starting lineup permanently (18 games). The Warriors will need him to step up if any of their top scorers sit in this one.
Bucks vs. Warriors prediction and pick
Golden State has not performed well as a home favorite, going 9-15 against the spread, but I think this spread is telling us something about Antetokounmpo’s injury.
Giannis missed the team’s last game, and now he is listed as questionable with an Achilles injury again tonight.
Golden State – despite the shellacking it took in Boston – has played a lot better over the last month, and the team is fully healthy for this game, welcoming Andrew Wiggins back into the lineup.
I think the Warriors could pick up a win at home against a Milwaukee team that is a league worst 2-4 against the spread as a road underdog.
Pick: Warriors -4.5 (-110)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.