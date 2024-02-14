Clippers vs. Warriors NBA expert prediction and odds for Valentine's Day (Golden State stays hot at home)
By Reed Wallach
The Warriors start a back-to-back on Wednesday in hopes of keeping its fine play up into the All-Star break.
Golden State is playing its best ball of the season as the team has unleashed Jonathan Kuminga and is starting to look like the Western Conference contender we have come to expect with Stephen Curry still playing at a high level.
The team is home on Wednesday to face the Los Angeles Clippers, who won't have star forward Kawhi Leonard available, can the team rally around James Harden and Paul George as underdogs?
New FanDuel users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers are 28-24 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Warriors are 12-17-1 ATS this season
- The Clippers are 2-7 ATS this season
- The Clippers have gone UNDER in 30 of 52 games this season
Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bones Hyland - OUT
- P.J. Tucker - OUT
- Kawhi Leonard - OUT
Warriors Injury Report
- N/A
Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 14th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clippers Record: 35-17
- Warriors Record: 26-25
Clippers vs. Warriors Key Players to Watch
Clippers
James Harden: With Leonard out, I expect Harden to take on a bigger role. While still a weapon, Harden has seen his usage drop off. He is averaging only 17 points per game while dishing out eight assists as the primary facilitator for Los Angeles. Can he turn back the clock with Leonard on the bench?
Warriors
Stephen Curry: Curry remains one of the most lethal scorers in basketball, averaging 28 points per game while making five three's per game at a 42% clip. He bends the floor in ways that can't be matched, and now is starting to get help from the rest of the roster with Draymond Green returning from suspension and Kuminga unleashed in a starting role.
Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
While it feels that this line has shifted too far towards the Warriors, I believe there is still value on taking the home favorites.
With Leonard on the sidelines this season, the Clippers are scoring about three fewer points per 100 possessions and allowing nearly 11 more points per 100, according to PBPStats. While this team is a contender for the top seed in the Western Conference, that's only the case when Leonard is on the floor.
Meanwhile, we are starting to see the best form of the 2023-2024 Golden State Warriors, which has a three-man lineup of Curry, Green and Kuminga. When those three share the floor, the team is posting a net rating of +15.63, which would be far and away the best in the NBA. While this is a small sample size of 276 minutes, there is some indication that this lineup has an incredibly high ceiling.
Considering there's no Leonard on the floor, I think Golden State can keep it rolling at home and push towards a playoff spot. Lay it with the Dubs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!