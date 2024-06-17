Coaching merry-go-round could benefit Golden State Warriors yet again
Another NBA offseason means coaching jobs around the league are once again up for grabs. While the Golden State Warriors haven't needed to partake in such activity for a decade, they could be impacted by the decsion-making of rival franchises.
Much of the current headlines surrounds the Los Angeles Lakers search to replace Darvin Ham after he was fired by the franchise despite making the playoffs in both of his years in charge. JJ Redick was seen as the early favorite to land the role, only for the Lakers to make a bold pitch for UConn head coach Dan Hurley -- one in which he rejected, leading to Redick once again being the prominent favorite. So, what's all this got to do with the Warriors?
JJ Redick's favoritism for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching role could have a carry on effect that benefits the Golden State Warriors
Redick's main rival for the Laker role is James Borrego -- the former Charlotte Hornets head coach who was an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. With Redick likely to land in Los Angeles, Borrego is now the lead candidate to win the vacant job at the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein on Sunday.
"More insiders than not consulted these days, meanwhile, give Borrego an edge in the race to replace the ousted J.B. Bickerstaff with the Cavaliers."- Marc Stein
Borrego's emergence as the frontrunner to replace Bickerstaff comes after he and Warrior assistant Kenny Atkinson were the two lead initial candidates. Atkinson has met with the Cavaliers to press his case, but not for the first time it appears like he may fall just short.
This could prove the third consecutive season where Atkinson returns to Golden State despite plenty of interest from rival teams in making him their lead man. The 57-year-old even won the Charlotte Hornets top job in 2022, only for him to turn his back on the franchise and return to the Warriors following their triumphant championship.
It's not totally assured that Atkinson would return even if he doesn't win a head coaching role, but the Cavaliers' decision to go with Borrego would provide the Warriors with a chance to retain Steve Kerr's right-hand man for at least another season.
Atkinson led the Warriors to a 129-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on February 12, having replaced Kerr who was in Serbia attending the funeral of former assistant Dejan Milojevic.