Coaching report further diminishes Warriors' already faint chance of landing star
The Golden State Warriors already faint hopes of acquiring Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may have taken a further hit after a major coaching update on Tuesday.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as their new head coach after firing Darvin ham last month despite back-to-back playoff appearances.
JJ Redick's hiring could solidify LeBron James' future at the Los Angeles Lakers despite interest from rival teams like the Golden State Warriors
Despite having no NBA coaching experience and being just three years removed from the game as a player, Redick is set to beat out New Orleans Pelicans' assistant James Borrego for one of the most high pressure jobs in the league.
"No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage."- Shams Charania
Redick's candidacy has raised eyebrows for some given his relationship with James, particularly given the pair begun the 'Mind the Game' podcast together in recent months. While Charania reported last month that James is not involved in the Lakers coaching search, it's difficult to envisage the four-time MVP leaving should his friend win the role.
James can opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent, with a number of teams set to be interested in the 39-year-old. The Philadelphia 76ers have cash to spend on a third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while reports that the Phoenix Suns are working out Bronny James prior to the draft brought speculation that they too could look to add LeBron.
The Warriors famously attempted a secret play for James prior to February's mid-season trade deadline, though were emphatically turned down by their long-time rival. Despite the rejection Golden State could still pursue a move this offseason, with Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz identifying James as the franchise's dream trade target which would require to him pick up his player option.
News of Redick's expected signing should maintain that thought as only a dream, with the Lakers likely to pursue their own trade plans to upgrade the roster around James and star big man Anthony Davis.