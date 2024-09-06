Conference rival facing eerily similar issue to recent Warriors controversy
If there's been one overarching storyline at the Golden State Warriors over the past few years, it's the franchises attempts to balance a roster with a trio (now duo) of franchise legends while trying to usher in a new generation.
The highly publicized "two-timeline" approach hasn't particularly worked for the Warriors, albeit they still won the championship in 2022 and there's still young talent that could change their fortunes going forward.
Regardless, many fans have been left frustrated by Golden State's inability to prioritize Stephen Curry -- their greatest player in franchise history. After they won the championship two years ago, the Warriors roster decisions suggested they were ready to hand greater responsibility to their young players, namely Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody.
However, head coach Steve Kerr didn't particularly get the memo, instead choosing to play the likes of Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome during that 2022-23 season. The recent Golden State path could serve as a warning for other teams, particularly those with recent championship experience and who also possess one of the best players in the history of the game.
There's reported conflict at the Denver Nuggets that suggests similar roster issues to those faced by the Golden State Warriors
Instead, the Denver Nuggets could be headed for the same worrisome issues that has plagued the Warriors. In what's shaping as an similar situation, the Nuggets roster decisions since their 2023 championship has also suggested their ready for youth to take the next step. Yet just like Kerr, Denver coach Mike Malone has often proved hesitant in giving them that responsibility.
Now, during a recent episode of his podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe has delved into potential tension between the Nuggets coaching staff and the front office in a troubling sign for the franchise ahead of next season.
“There are rumblings, rumblings, that the coaching staff and the front office, or at least the head coach and the front office, aren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye in Denver to a degree even unusual for the NBA," Lowe said.
Denver have had a rough offseason, losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- an integral championship starter -- in free agency while not replacing him in any serious way. They'll now enter 2024-25 with six players on their rookie contracts, all of who are 24-years-old or younger. That seems a lot for a team with Nikola Jokic -- a 3x MVP -- in the prime of his career.
The Warriors could at least have argued that three of their young pieces -- Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody -- are/were lottery picks. The Nuggets taking this path seems even riskier given that none of their young players are overly well credentialed, having made the playoffs in six-straight seasons and therefore not having had access to the lottery.
Much of this also has to do with finances which is another intriguing element to the entire scenario. For now though, the Nuggets appear worse heading into next season which serves as a benefit to the Warriors and every other rival in the Western Conference.