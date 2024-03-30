Could latest outburst spell the end for Golden State Warriors' veteran?
Draymond Green's career has garnered a plethora of success, but the Golden State Warriors' veteran has often tightroped the emotional line of playing with the edge that he's so regularly been known for.
The 34-year-old has accrued a litany of misdemeanours throughout his 12-year career, including some notable acts of misconduct over recent seasons. The Warriors have continually backed their guy through it all, but the question remains on how much is too much?
Could Draymond Green's latest ejection on Wednesday finally push the Golden State Warriors, and specifically Stephen Curry, over the edge?
Green's latest outburst came less than four minutes into Wednesday's pivotal matchup against the Orlando Magic, with the four-time All-Star repeatedly going at the officials in a manner that earned him two technical fouls and an ejection.
It wasn't the first, nor will it likely be the last time that Green gets ejected in such fashion. Veteran teammate Stephen Curry has seen it all before, yet the two-time MVP was visibly more upset than usual in the immediate aftermath.
Curry's emotional response bore from the reality of the Warriors' season, and the subsequent importance of such matchups as Golden State clings onto the Western Conference's tenth-seed ahead of the rampaging Houston Rockets.
Despite holding three more years on a contract he signed last offseason, Green's future with the Warriors has been on the agenda again at various points this season. Speaking on 95.7 The Game's Steiny and Guru on Friday, host Matt Steinmetz reflected on the specific impact Green had on Curry with the latest incident.
"Draymond Green has done stuff in the past; punching Jordan Poole, calling out KD... On Wednesday, he messed with Steph. I think that's the part that's hit everyone. He messed with Curry."- Matt Steinmetz
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr described Green's actions as unforgivable, even despite the fact his team went on to win Wednesday's game 101-93. Is that an indication that the franchise is nearing the end of its patience with the former Defensive Player of the Year?
Given all the Warriors have gone through with Green, it's unlikely they draw the line at a simple two-tech ejection. Curry's response may have been alarming, but the team remains a far better one with Green than when he's on the sidelines.