Crazy defensive stat earns Warriors forward place among NBA's most underrated list
Kyle Anderson's defensive versatility is set to bring plenty to the Golden State Warriors, with the 30-year-old having signed a three-year, $27.7 million contract with the franchise this offseason.
Anderson is seen by many as another version of Draymond Green -- someone Steve Kerr can put on the floor to replicate the 4x All-Star's role when he heads to the bench. Some may argue the pair's lack of outside shooting could hinder their ability to viably play together, but there's also room for Green and Anderson to become a fearsome defensive duo.
One crazy defensive statistic proves just how valuable Kyle Anderson could be to the Golden State Warriors defense next season
A key contributor to four-straight playoff teams with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, Anderson was recently ranked second in a list of the five most underrated players of the last five years, according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report.
Hughes specifically unearthed a crazy statistic underpinning Anderson's defensive impact, with the 6'9" forward standing alone as the only player in the league to have recorded a block rate of 2.6% and a steal rate of 2.1% while logging 8,000 minutes over the past five seasons.
Hughes goes onto outline that only four players have recorded a steal and block rate above 2% while logging 8,000 minutes - Anderson, OG Anunoby, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and you guessed it...Green.
Anderson and Green could be a special pairing defensively, but how much they can play together will depend on their fit offensively. There are legitimate concerns with the lack of spacing, yet perhaps the duo's ball-handling, passing and IQ, along with a guy called Stephen Curry, will help overcome those issues.
Amid all the conjecture this offseason about Golden State needing a second offensive star to pair with Curry, it's easy to forget that the team actually ranked ninth on that end of the floor last season, but only 15th in defense.
With the additions of Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, growth from their young players including second-year rim protector Trayce Jackson-Davis, and assuming Green doesn't get himself suspended for a lengthy period again, there's optimism that the Warriors can be a high-level defensive team next season.
Anderson will be key to that as the franchise searches for an identity that builds them back into a playoff team next season. Perhaps that identity is on the defensive side, rather than the Curry-led offense.