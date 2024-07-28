Curious trade proposal sees Warriors flip 3x champion for 24-year-old big man
The Golden State Warriors big man depth remains a question mark heading into next season, with Trayce Jackson-Davis entering his second year, Kevon Looney no guarantee to be in the rotation at all, and Quentin Post likely to need some development in the G League after being taken with the 52nd overall pick.
Draymond Green is expected to see heavy small-ball center minutes as a result, perhaps in the starting lineup as the Warriors trying to open up clear runway for Jonathan Kuminga to have a solidified role.
A recent trade proposal sees the Golden State Warriors flip a veteran championship piece for a younger, more athletic big man option
Golden State remain in the hunt for seven-foot forward Lauri Markkanen, who while not a center as such, would form a front court combination that retains size along with providing much-needed shooting. Whether that eventuates or not, the Warriors could look into another move involving their current center options.
Another team with limited big man depth is the New York Knicks after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. Mitchell Robinson remains solid but injury prone, while Precious Achuiwa is still a restricted free agent this offseason.
In a recent article looking at five potential Knicks trades for a center, David Vertsberger of SNY has suggested that they could come together with the Warriors in a deal that would send Looney to the big Apple and Achuiwa (and draft picks) to The Bay.
"The Warriors aren’t likely to be sellers in this market, but trading with the Knicks could net them extra ammo for pursuing one of their larger targets. Looney is a cleaner fit at the five for New York than Achiuwa, and Golden State can utilize both him and the picks going into next season."- David Vertsberger
Perhaps New York could do well with Looney's defense, rebounding and passing as a greater complement to their perimeter players, while Golden State could do with Achuiwa's injection of youth and athleticism.
The 6'8" big man averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and nearly one block in 21.9 minutes per game last season with the Knicks and Toronto Raptors -- Achuiwa was part of the mid-season deal centered around OG Anunoby, R.J. Barrett and Immanual Quickley.
It's a trade that's unlikely to have too big an impact for either team, unless the Warriors can utilize the picks in another bigger move as Vertsberger outlined. Otherwise the difference may be too minimal to give up Looney's veteran experience, along with $8 million salary which could be important in another more significant deal.