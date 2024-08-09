Curry's awe-inspiring Olympic performance sends further stern warning to Warriors
After playing a minor and subdued role in Team USA's first four games at the Paris Olympics, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry delivered a vintage performance in a way only he knows how against Serbia on Thursday.
Not only was Curry's 36 points and nine three-pointers one of the best performances in Olympic basketball history, but the 2x MVP was far and away the best player on a star-studded court that included arguably four top 20 players in the history of the game.
Stephen Curry's performance didn't just send his country through to the final, but also sent another warning to the Golden State Warriors
If there was any question mark on whether a 36-year-old Curry could still be the standout player on the biggest stage, it was emphatically answered after his team had trailed by 17 points at one stage in the second-quarter.
Curry's performance may have sent his nation through to the Gold Medal game after a monumental scare, but it also reignited the argument of the Warriors not doing enough to maximize the remainder of his prime.
After finishing 10th in the Western Conference and failing to make the playoffs last season, the Warriors search for a second star has fallen flat thus far with failed pursuits of Paul George and most recently Lauri Markkanen.
Thursday's performance was another warning to Golden State that their franchise superstar can still be the best player on any stage, and that they should act accordingly when it comes to their roster decisions.
Some fans have been left frustrated at the high value the Warriors have been placing on their young players, particularly 21-year-olds Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr got a front-row view as head coach of Team USA, and yet fans are probably more concerned about Joe Lacob's perspective on Curry's latest performance. The Warrior owner has come under fire for his ambition to build future success, rather than solely focusing on the next season or two with Curry.
There's an exhilaration when it comes to watching Curry strut his stuff on the biggest stage, yet the Olympic Final could be his last opportunity for a while with the Warriors not currently projected to be a deep playoff team next season.