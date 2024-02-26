Curry conversation now a product of previous Golden State Warriors' disappointment
The Golden State Warriors' recent hot form hit a stumbling block on Sunday, outclassed by the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in a 119-103 defeat at Chase Center.
Along with a 28-4 Nuggets run across either side of the first-half, the Warriors' biggest issue was superstar Stephen Curry who was again well contained by Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
While Stephen Curry may be in need of a rest, the Golden State Warriors aren't in position for such a luxury move in coming weeks
As another two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic was recording a huge 32-point, 16-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, Curry was limited to just 20 points on 6-of-19 shooting including 1-of-10 from three-point range.
The post-game discussion quickly turned to whether the 35-year-old is tired, with Curry's presence at All-Star weekend giving him less recovery time than other players. Head coach Steve Kerr admitted his belief that the franchise star is "a little fatigued", and was asked whether or not Curry could get a rest at some point over the next few games.
"I'll talk to Rick about that. We'll just take it game-by-game and see how he's (Curry) doing. This is all part of the season, every player goes through it. Just feeling a little fatigued, a little heavy-legged. He'll get it back and if we have to give him a game (rest) to help him do that, then we'll do that."- Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry
Although Curry may have pushed back on the notion that he's tired, there's no denying that he's in a small shooting slump. He had just 16 points on 4-of-14 shooting before the All-Star break in Utah, and while he provided his usual production against the Lakers on Thursday, he's had a combined 35 points on 11-of-33 shooting over the last two games.
Things won't be getting any easier for Golden State who are about to embark on a four-game road-trip, including a back-to-back in New York and then Toronto on Thursday and Friday. Curry has missed only three games and is on track to play the most games of any season since he played 79 in 2016-17.
Curry may be in need of a rest at some point in the coming weeks, but the Warriors remain in a position where they can't particularly afford to be without their best player. The loss to Denver put Golden State back to 10th in the West, and they remain four games behind the fifth, sixth and seventh-seed teams in the conference.
This predicament is a product of the Warriors' disappointing first-half of the season, forcing them to play catch up simply to make the playoffs. They now have to try and find a balance between ensuring they make the postseason first-and-foremost, while shielding Curry to a point where he can still be at his best by the time that rolls around.