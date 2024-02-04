Curry's near career-best not enough as Warriors' roster flaw exposed in another overtime loss
Stephen Curry exploded for the second-highest scoring night of his career on Saturday, yet it wasn't enough as the Golden State Warriors' lack of size came back to haunt them in another overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
The two-time MVP went for 22 points in the fourth, giving his team the lead with a floater in the final 15 seconds. The Warriors couldn't come up with a stop though, with Curry unable to answer Dejounte Murray's game-tying pull-up jumpshot that sent the game to overtime.
The injury-hit Warriors were further compromised with an ankle injury to Andrew Wiggins sidelining the veteran forward for the entire second-half, while Jonathan Kuminga crucially fouled out of the game late in regulation.
Curry was extraordinary down the stretch, but Golden State battled to find any other scoring avenue without Wiggins and Kuminga, along with a simply awful 4-of-19 shooting game from Klay Thompson.
The absence of the forward pairing left a four-guard lineup to close the game, with Curry and Thompson joined by Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and two-way contracted guard Lester Quinones as Atlanta scored the opening 11 points in overtime.
If there was a desire to add more size and defense before the trade deadline, it only grows in the aftermath of the seven-point loss. The Warriors' lack of size had been exploited throughout the game, particularly through the power-forward/center trio of Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu who combined for 60 points, 44 rebounds and 10 assists.
The lack of support for Curry also reignited in the defeat, with Kuminga's stretch of eight consecutive 20-point games coming to and end. The third-year forward had 16 points but was far from his best before fouling out, while Quinones incredibly finished as Golden State's second-leading scorer with a career-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 4-of-8 from three-point range.
Thompson's night was a tough watch for Warrior fans, particularly given he struggled the night before in the team's 121-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 33-year-old's shot selection and general decision-making reflected much of his early season struggles, and the fact Curry's explosion went in vain only makes matters worse.
Curry's 60 came on 22-of-38 shooting, including some insane shot-making in the fourth that saw him finish 10-of-23 from three-point range. Aside from Curry, Quinones and Kuminga, Podziemski was the only other Warrior to finish with more than 10 points as the rookie guard backed up his career-high 14 assists against the Grizzlies with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in nearly 39 minutes off the bench.
Just as Golden State appear to be gathering some momentum in their season, another heartbreaking loss saps the energy and briefly-built optimism. The Warriors move to a 21-25 record ahead of a meeting in Brooklyn against the Nets on Monday.