Curry, Podziemski two-time winners in mock Golden State Warriors season awards
Individual NBA awards have begun to be announced in recent days, with Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry still in line to Clutch Player of the Year as one of three nominations.
After a disappointing season in which they finished tenth and were eliminated in the first-round of the Play-In Tournament, Curry was unsurprisingly the only player to be nominated for an NBA award. But what if the categories were applied to the Warriors?
Which players would come out winners were the Golden State Warriors to hand out individual awards at the completion of their season?
The award winners are fairly obvious and conclusive, with four winners across the six categories. Let's go through them:
MVP: Stephen Curry
Who else? Curry averaged 26.4 points on 45% shooting from the floor and 40.8% from three-point range, earning his 10th All-Star selection in the process. The 36-year-old often played a lone hand for the Warriors this season, with the franchise coming to regret the lack of star support for their best player.
Rookie of the Year: Brandin Podziemski
Golden State had not one but two impactful rookies this season, with both Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis proving major positives in an otherwise disappointing year. This award ultimately goes to Podziemski though whose sheer volume and ability to impact the game in a multitude of ways just shades the argument for Jackson-Davis.
The 19th overall pick averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, having earned the trust of Steve Kerr to feature in 26.6 minutes per game. Podziemski shot an efficient 38.5% from three-point range and led the entire league in charges drawn, numbers that make him a serious candidate for All-NBA Rookie First Team selection.
Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green
If we go by the official rules, Draymond Green is ineligible for any awards given he appeared in less than 65 games this season. Yet selecting anyone else for Defensive Player of the Year is simply wrong, such was the impact the 34-year-old had as Golden State provided a resurgence in the second-half of the season.
Green took on a heavy toll as the team's starting center for a significant period, before coming up with some game-winning defensive plays once moved back to his usual power-forward role next to Jackson-Davis. The four-time All-Star had the most defensive win shares, the best defensive box plus-minus and the equal best defensive rating on the team.
Sixth Man of the Year: Brandin Podziemski
Chris Paul would have been favorite for this award heading into the season, but a fractured hand saw the 12-time All-Star miss 21 games in January and February. Podziemski became a starter for franchise legend Klay Thompson at one point, yet the 21-year-old still played 46 of his 74 games as a reserve.
Most Improved Player: Jonathan Kuminga
If Podziemski and Jackson-Davis were two of the biggest positives, they may have only been topped by Jonathan Kuminga's rise from early January onwards. The third-year forward became a go-to scorer for Golden State whose power at the rim became a nightmare to stop for opposing defenses.
Kuminga lifted his scoring average to 16.1 points this season on 52.9% shooting, and is an obvious Most Improved Player for the Warriors given he'd become a candidate for the league-wide award during the second-half of the season.
Clutch Player of the Year: Stephen Curry
Curry led the entire league in clutch scoring this season, having done so on a highly efficient 49.6% from the floor, 45.7% from three-point range and 95.1% from free-throw line. Naturally he'd win Clutch Player of the Year for the Warriors.