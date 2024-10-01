Stephen Curry incites Warriors trade speculation with interesting media day comment
As the Golden State Warriors prepare for a new campaign hoping it leads to a return to the NBA playoffs, there's still an element of looking in the rear-view mirror at what they did and didn't do during the offseason.
While the additions of De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield are expected to make the Warriors better this season, much of the focus still surrounds the team's inability to land a second offensive star to pair with Stephen Curry.
Stephen Curry has detailed his involvement in Warriors trade discussions this offseason
Golden State have drawn some criticism for failing to pull off a major trade, but they can't be condemned for a lack of trying. They attempted to land 9x All-Star Paul George prior to free agency, only for the L.A Clippers to prove unwilling to orchestrate a deal with their pacific rival. The Warriors then turned their attention to Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, but were ultimately reluctant to cave into the demands of Danny Ainge.
Curry was asked about the offseason discussions and the state of the Golden State roster at media day on Monday, with the 2x MVP confirming his involvement in discussions surrounding George and Markkanen. George was referenced in the question posed by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, but it was rather fascinating that Curry brought up Markkanen's name of his own volition during the response.
But it was another of Curry's comments that was arguably more interesting and incited speculation that the Warriors are set to be more active than ever in trade discussions during the season.
"We're in that position where we can be a relevant team early, give ourselves a chance to compete, then assess where we are because that's what every team has to go through," Curry said.
Many across social media took Curry's words as an expectation that Golden State will be aggressive in the trade market, while others were simply left frustrated that a Curry-led team is simply battling to remain relevant.
Curry's comments come after general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. last week labelled the Warriors "probably as impatient as you can be as a franchise right now given our time horizon." Dunleavy and Golden State may still be preaching patience at present, but that will change quickly if they fail to be relevant early in the season.
The 36-year-old Curry evidently remains confident in his team's chances of success, having signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors during the offseason.