Stephen Curry's workout partner would be intriguing Warriors trade target
It's not unusual for opposing players to workout together during the offseason, particularly when they share a similar skillset. If you're a shooter looking to hone your craft over the summer months, there's no one more apt to turn to than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
The 2x MVP is the greatest three-point shooter to ever live, only enhancing that this offseason in Paris where he drained 17 threes across the final two games to help secure his first Olympic Gold Medal with Team USA.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. would be an excellent fit alongside Stephen Curry and company at the Golden State Warriors
One player who's jumped at the opportunity to train with Curry is 2023 championship-winner Michael Porter Jr., having developed a reputation himself as one of the best shooters in the league since being taken by the Denver Nuggets with the 14th pick in 2018.
"We spent a lot of time working out together over the last few years," Porter revealed on a recent episode of the Off Guard podcast with Austin Rivers. "The way he works out is unbelievable."
Despite shooting 41% from three-point range on nearly six attempts per game throughout his career, Porter's future with the Nuggets has been a source of speculation this offseason. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in July that Denver had flirted "with the concept of including Porter in a trade to land Paul George this summer."
It's unlikely that the Nuggets will want to move on from Porter after losing another high-level three-pointer shooter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope via free agency, but he's otherwise a name that is regularly coming up in trade proposals.
If Porter were to become available in the next 12 months, the Warriors could be a destination for the 26-year-old. After missing out on a 27-year-old, seven-foot shooter in Lauri Markkanen, Golden State could foreseeably have interest in the 6'10" Nuggets forward.
Porter averaged 16.7 points and seven rebounds last season, playing in all but one game after years of back concerns dating back to his draft year. He's set to make approximately $115 million over the next three years, which could impact his trade value particularly to the Warriors who just dramatically reduced their payroll after years of luxury tax burden.