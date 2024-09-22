Deadline for Kuminga and Moody, other key Warriors preseason dates for 2024-25
The Golden State Warriors season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers is just over a month away, but there will be plenty happening at the franchise between now and then.
After failing to make the playoffs last season, the Warriors will be looking to bounce-back armed with a very different looking roster and the expected individual improvement from their young players.
4 key preseason dates for the Warriors
With the season just around the corner, let's get up to speed with what to expect over the next month with four key dates that will help shape Golden State's present and future.
September 30 - Media Day
Media day is always fascinating given it provides players, head coach Steve Kerr, and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. the chance to respond to questions they may have otherwise been able to shy away from during the offseason.
Dunleavy's interview may be the most interesting given the significant changes on the roster, the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson, and the Warriors' ongoing aspirations to land another star after being active in talks for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
October 1 - Training Camp Starts
Golden State will head to Hawaii after media day to undertake a week-long training camp in Hawaii. It will be the first time since moving to Chase Center in 2019 that the Warriors have held training camp outside their own facility.
October 5 - First Preseason Game
Golden State will conclude their training camp with their preseason opener against the L.A Clippers at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The Clippers have had major changes of their own this offseason, making for an intriguing early study on where both teams are at in their first hitout.
The Warriors will have a further five preseason games, including two each against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, and another against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on October 13.
October 21 - Deadline for Kuminga/Moody Extensions
On the eve of the season we'll know whether or not the Warriors have come to terms on contract extensions for fourth-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. If no agreement has been reached by the October 21 deadline, Kuminga and/or Moody will automatically become a restricted free agent next offseason.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported last week that "there hasn’t been significant progress toward a deal in either case," leaving a fascinating period to see if things can change on either front before the deadline.