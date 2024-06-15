Dell Curry tried to angle Steph away from Warriors and towards big city
The Golden State Warriors changed forever on the night of June 25, 2009 when they selected Stephen Curry with the seventh pick in the NBA Draft.
Nearly 15 years later and Curry has been the backbone of four NBA championships and countless of the franchise's best ever moments. Yet the question is often asked, how close did it come to never happening at all?
Dell Curry has revealed how he tried to get his son to the New York Knicks rather than the Golden State Warriors at the 2009 NBA Draft
In the recently published 'Heat Check' podcast series on audible, Stephen and father Dell have dived into their careers including the 2009 draft process where a plethora of guards were taken inside the lottery.
The Minnesota Timberwolves famously passed on Curry with both the fifth and sixth selections, even despite taking two point guards in Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn. Part of that may have been thanks to Dell who revealed that he'd urged then Timberwolves assistant J.B. Bickerstaff for the franchise not to draft his son with either of their picks.
But while Minnesota were happy to heed the request, Golden State were less willing to accept Dell's opinion as he attempted to angle his son to the New York Knicks who were armed with the following pick.
"So draft day, we’re in New York, I get a call from [ex-Warriors coach] Don Nelson. He says, ‘Dell, you got a problem if we select Steph at No. 7? I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we want him in New York.’ We talk for five or 10 minutes. He’s like, ‘Well if he’s there, we’re going to take him anyway.’ I’m like,’ It’s your choice. You asked me for my opinion, I gave it to you.’ "- Dell Curry
With Curry off the board, the Knicks were left to take power forward Jordan Hill who appeared in just 24 games for the franchise before being traded in the middle of his rookie season. The entire scenario was the definition of a sliding doors moment, with the fortunes of the respective franchises drastically different over the next decade plus.
As Curry was winning MVPs and championships with Golden State, New York made the playoffs just five times in the following 13 years and are yet to get back to the Conference Finals, while Minnesota reached the postseason just once in the dozen seasons following that 2009 Draft.
Thank goodness the Warriors remained steadfast in taking their man.