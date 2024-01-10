DraftKings + BetMGM Promos: Instant $358 Bonus to Back Golden State
Bet $10, win $358 in bonus bets for a limited time
The Warriors have a good opportunity to bounce back tonight against the Pelicans on ABC and you can turn this matchup into a big win, guaranteed!
If you sign up with DraftKings and BetMGM and bet $5 or more at each sportsbook on Warriors vs. Pelicans, you’ll win $358 in combined bonus bets instantly.
Keep reading to learn more about each offer and how you can claim your bonus today.
DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets as soon as you place that first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings.
As an additional bonus, you’ll also be able to place a no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Warriors vs. Pelicans
All it takes is a deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more. Then you’ll be instantly rewarded!
You can use your bonus bets on ANY of the many wagers available, including player props, parlays, futures bets and more.
Make sure tonight’s Warriors game is a win no matter what. Sign up for DraftKings today!
BetMGM Bonus Code
You’ll win $158 in bonus bets INSTANTLY after you place your first bet of $5 or more at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on Warriors vs. Pelicans
Again, as long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll instantly be rewarded.
That means you can make as many Warriors wagers as you can handle, from betting a same-game parlay to taking an alternate spread or even betting on them to win the NBA Finals!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from DraftKings and BetMGM Sportsbook are only available in select states with legal sports betting.