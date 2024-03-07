Draymond Green reveals history of Golden State Warriors' blockbuster free agency move
In terms of free agency moves over the last decade, none have come more shocking that Kevin Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 offseason.
Between a spike in the salary cap and Stephen Curry's insanely team-friendly contract, the Warriors were able to sign one of the best players in the league after a season in which they won a league record 73 regular season games.
Draymond Green has revealed the background and history behind Kevin Durant's sensational move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016
While Golden State may have had trouble signing Durant had they won the NBA Finals that season, their interest in acquiring the 2014 MVP was far from just a response to their 3-1 meltdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Warrior forward Draymond Green revealed how his contract the previous offseason had been impacted by the franchise's early pursuit of Durant.
"Here's your whole cap table. Here's what it is next year. The cap next year jumps to this. Look who's a free agent next year. KD. Here's what you can take and ya'll still be able to pay him max...That was the conversation a whole summer before KD becoming a free agent."- Draymond Green
Green would sign a five-year, $82 million contract in 2015, helping Golden State to sign Durant to a two-year, $54.3 million deal 12 months later. As previously acknowledged, Curry at that point was on a four-year, $44 million deal having won back-to-back MVP's.
Unsurprisingly, the Warriors would go on to have significant success with the All-Star cast of Durant, Curry, Green and Klay Thompson. The franchise would win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, with Durant winning Finals MVP on both occasions.
Golden State likely would have won a third-straight title if not for injuries to Durant and Thompson, but regardless the three-year iteration of the team will undoubtedly go down as one of the best teams in NBA history.
Durant left the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 free agency, and has since been traded to the Phoenix Suns where he now partners with the star guard duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.