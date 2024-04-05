Draymond and Warriors get last laugh as record dominance over Rockets continues
Tari Eason may have been sitting on the sidelines with a custom 'Warriors come out to play' t-shirt, but the Houston Rockets forward could do nothing as his teammates were blown out by Golden State on Thursday.
After a couple of weeks of back-and-forth trash talk, Draymond Green and the Warriors eventually got the last laugh in essentially ending the Rockets' season in dominant fashion at Toyota Center.
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry ensured the Golden State Warriors never trailed in a dominant 133-110 victory over the Houston Rockets
Aside from a host of early turnovers in the first-quarter, it was an incredibly professional performance from the visitors who well and truly put the Rockets back in their box after a surge towards the West's tenth-seed.
Klay Thompson compensated for the turnover issues with 11 first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting, helping the Warriors to a 33-24 advantage after the opening period. The 34-year-old continued the offensive rhythm to finish with 21 in the first-half, with Golden State ending the second-quarter on a 9-0 run to balloon their lead out to 15.
The third-quarter was more of a contest as the Rockets began to find their offensive groove, but Stephen Curry ensured the Warrior lead would never be threatened as he joined Thompson with a game-high 29 points on the evening.
Golden State continued their ascendancy in the fourth, allowing Steve Kerr to pull his starters with four minutes left in the game. Green and Thompson exited with some 'Warriors come out to play' chants of their own, with plenty of irony in the fact Houston simply didn't come out to play themselves.
The Warriors never trailed in the game, in doing so all but clinching a Play-In Tournament spot as their advantage over the Rockets extends to four games and practically five given their hold on the season series.
Thompson's 29 points came on 11-of-15 shooting and 7-of-11 from beyond the arc, with Curry doing his work from inside the arc after just two made threes but a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists on 8-of-10 shooting, while Moses Moody (nine points), Gary Payton (eight) and Chris Paul (eight) combined to lead a productive bench unit.
The Warriors shot an incredible 58.8% from the floor and 48.6% (17-of-35) from beyond the arc, with the Rockets limited to less than 42% shooting and 30% from three-point range. Golden State's 18 turnovers was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect performance, culminating in their sixth-straight win and 13th-straight against Houston -- the third-longest streak against a single team in the league.
The Warriors will have a quick turnaround before another meeting with the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday, with Luka Doncic and company also recording a win on Thursday after taking care of the Atlanta Hawks.