Draymond and the Warriors may want to start taking the Rockets seriously
When asked about the Houston Rockets following Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, veteran Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green vehemently responded, "I don't give a damn about the Rockets."
Well, Green may want to change his tune because the Rockets are now officially within touching distance of the Warriors for the Western Conference's tenth-seed.
The Houston Rockets are within half a game of the Golden State Warriors as the fight for the tenth-seed continues to heat up
Houston comfortably accounted for the Portland Trail Blazers in the second-half at Toyota Center on Monday, claiming a ninth-straight win that surges them beyond a .500 record to 36-35 on the season.
That also ties Golden State for wins, meaning the Rockets are one Warrior loss from tying for the tenth-seed. Green may not be taking notice of Houston, but Golden State fans certainly are as their team's grip on a Play-In Tournament spot loosens.
The former Defensive Player of the Year may be right -- Green and the Warriors should be focusing on themselves first and foremost. But any excellence or disappointment is also relative to the competition and right now the Rockets are Golden State's biggest threat to making at least one Play-In game.
Green's response is almost indicative of the franchise's arrogance this season -- They've long stated their capable of turning things around to go on a deep playoff run, yet have undelivered to the point where it's unlikely they make the playoffs at all.
Perhaps Golden State simply aren't good enough, that much of the competition has gone past them to the point where they can't keep up. Does that extend to the Rockets? Over the last 10 games their second in the league in offense, eighth in defense and second in overall net rating, while the Warriors are tenth, 17th and 14th in those respective areas.
Golden State will travel to Houston for a pivotal battle on April 4 -- a meeting that could well determine the fate of both teams. The Warriors have another five games until that point, starting with a back-to-back in Miami and Orlando on Tuesday and Wednesday.