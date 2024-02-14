Dream playoff matchup materializing should Warriors continue their resurgence
The Golden State Warriors meeting with the Phoenix Suns may have ended with a thrilling Stephen Curry game-winner on Saturday, but the battle evidently didn't end there with Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic continuing their beef days later.
After a fiery battle on the floor -- the pair's first since Green was indefinitely suspended for a hit on Nurkic in December -- the Suns big man took the feud to the postgame where he backtracked on his previously forgiving comments.
Nurkic labeled the situation sad, suggesting Green hadn't learnt anything and that it was only a matter of time until he hits a rival player again. As is his nature, the Warrior veteran had to provide his feedback to the game and Nurkic's ensuing comments.
That he did, delivering a scathing attack during the most recent episode of The Draymond Green Show. In a lengthy segment, Green called Nurkic a 'little guy', a 'clown' and a 'coward', stating that the Bosnian isn't "good enough to do things like that" in reference to his extravagant 'too small' signal after scoring over Green in the third-quarter.
"Because what in that game that happened with me would make you say something like that? Other than getting embarrassed because you’re not good enough. You’re not good enough offensively. "- Draymond Green on Jusuf Nurkic
Nurkic responded on social media, labelling Green a 'bad boy' and suggesting he doesn't take too long on the podcast or he'll miss another therapy session.
Green didn't miss on former Warrior Kevin Durant during the episode either, also labelling the 35-year-old's behaviour as cowardly before showing no remorse for his fiery outburst towards Durant after a defensive stop on the game's final possession.
Saturday night's marquee meeting had a playoff feel, with the two talented teams going back-and-forth in an enthralling second-half. Given the on-court competition and the storylines revolving around Green, Nurkic, Durant and former Sun Chris Paul, this is a tantalizing playoff matchup just waiting to happen.
While it remains an unlikely prospect, Golden State's recent resurgence -- they've won seven of their last eight -- has increased the chances of the two teams seeing each other in the postseason. Not only would it be an enticing playoff series for fans of both teams, it would present as an appealing one for general fans and a blockbuster matchup for the league to profit from.