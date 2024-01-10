Dynasty architect still playing invaluable role for the Golden State Warriors
Former Golden State Warriors' General Manager Bob Myers has landed himself a new role, with the two-time NBA Executive of the Year having joined the NFL's Washington Commanders.
While Monday's initial report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport came as a shock to many, there should really no surprise that Myers has returned to a sports managerial role after proving the architect behind four championships for the Warriors over the last decade.
After much conjecture regarding his role throughout the course of last season, Myers walked away from Golden State and initially took a role with ESPN where he's been prominent in their NBA coverage this season.
Although no longer an employee of the Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers' presence is still being felt at the franchise
While it's been over six months since Myers departed the Warriors, his impact is still being felt at the franchise. The 48-year-old carved out a number of lifelong friendships in the Bay, most notably with long-time head coach Steve Kerr, along with veteran players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
It's no secret that Myers played a role in re-signing Green to a new four-year, $100 million in free agency last offseason, but more recently he's played an even more important personal part in the 33-year-old's life.
In a tell-all podcast episode that detailed the impact of his indefinite suspension, Green made particular reference to Myers and how he's helped him through the past few weeks.
"Someone who's been really close to me hand-to-hand as I've been walking through this...Bob Myers. For the first five to seven days of this thing, I talked to him two times a day...Our relationship goes far past him being our General Manager. I said that when he was our General Manager...I only hope to be as good of a friend as he is to me."- Draymond Green
The real impact can only be assessed by Green himself, but it's no hard task to suggest that Myers can take plenty of credit for the four-time All-Star's imminent return to the floor. Green also thanked NBA commissioner Adam Silver after revealing he contemplated retirement following the suspension.
Following 14 years as an agent, Myers was hired by the Warriors in April 2011. He was promoted to General Manager the following year, spending 11 years in the role before handing the reins to Mike Dunleavy Jr.