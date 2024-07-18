ESPN analyst has shocking take on potential Warriors trade target
The Golden State Warriors appear focused on trying to orchestrate a trade with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen this offseason, but the chances of that coming to fruition could be classified as average at best.
As The Athletic's Anthony Slater told 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Wednesday, the likelihood of a Markkanen trade being completed is "under 50 percent, maybe even lower." If that's the case, could the Warriors turn to another former All-Star on the trade market?
Kendrick Perkins belief that Brandon Ingram should go to the Golden State Warriors is a shocking take that disregards significant issues
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is also part of discussions right now, though the Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that "the trade market is limited" for the 2020 All-Star.
Speaking on NBA Today on Wednesday, analyst and 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins outlined his view that Ingram should go to the Warriors to pair with veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
"I would like to see Brandon Ingram go to the Golden State Warriors...putting him alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green would actually put the Warriors back in the thick of things, especially in the Western Conference."- Kendrick Perkins
Except it probably wouldn't, unless by "thick of things" Perkins means anywhere between 5-10 in the West. Ingram is a bucket-getter no doubt -- something Golden State needs -- but he's also a clunky fit in a Steve Kerr-led system which was already seen in last year's World Cup. Ingram averaged a measly 4.3 points on 48.4% shooting and 27.3% from three-point range in 12.2 minutes per game, before missing Team USA's final two games of the tournament.
Sure, things would probably go better at the Warriors as a second option on offense, yet his methodical mid-range style doesn't particularly lend itself to Kerr's system. Then you have the fact Golden State would need to give up assets in a trade with New Orleans, likely starting with Andrew Wiggins and some combination of young players and future draft picks.
Then there's the biggest issue -- the fact Ingram could command over $200 million on his next contract starting in 2025-26. That's precisely why the trade market is limited for him right now, with Ingram a step below the type of player who should be making that sort of deal.
The Warriors have just got themselves out of tax hell this offseason, and it's unlikely they want to revisit that unless it's for exactly the right player. Markkanen could be that player given his projected fit. Ingram simply is not.