ESPN insider reveals which Warriors player rival teams should be "trying to steal"
They may lack end the top end star power to be a legitimate Western Conference contender right now, but there's no doubting that the Golden State Warriors will enter the 2024-25 season as one of the deepest teams in the league.
It makes for a fascinating training camp next month with a raft of rotation questions up in the air, before the Warriors officially start their preseason against the L.A Clippers in Hawaii on October 5.
The depth on the Golden State Warriors roster could be appealing to rival teams looking to trade for an under utilized player
While their depth will be important to cover injuries and generally create a healthy competition for minutes, it could also cause problems for Golden State when genuinely valuable rotation players are left rotting on the bench.
One of those who opportunity has been limited over the past two seasons -- much to the frustration of Warrior fans -- is young wing Moses Moody. The 22-year-old's future is again up in the air this offseason, particularly given he's extension eligible entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Moody was a topic of discussion on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast where ESPN's Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks focused on some of the biggest contract situations heading into the season.
Lowe believes Moody could get “maybe a little north of the mid level," which fits into Kendra Andrews' (also of ESPN) previous expectation that the former 14th overall pick may be in line for a deal ranging between $11-13 million per season.
However, Lowe also approached the idea of Moody being traded, stating, “if I were another team, I'd be trying to steal Moses Moody on the cheap." Both Lowe and Marks indicated that they like the fourth-year wing as a player, but that opportunity could once again be in short supply after the offseason additions of De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson.
Moody is no stranger to being in trade speculation, including this offseason where Golden State's reported offer for All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen featured him alongside a boatload of future draft capital.
It's difficult to evaluate Moody's trade value given the lack of playing time over his first three seasons, making his acquisition a potential steal (as Lowe suggests) if a rival team can persuade the Warriors to move on from their former lottery pick.