Ex-Warriors guard comically agrees to statement comparing himself to Stephen Curry
For not the first time throughout his legendary career, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry left the basketball world in awe after his late barrage of three-pointers against France in the Olympic Gold Medal game on Saturday.
After Victor Wembanyama and the hosts pulled within three with less than three minutes remaining, Curry shut the door on their comeback hopes with four threes in just over two minutes to secure Team USA their spot on the top of the podium.
But not everyone believed Curry's onslaught was unique to him, with former teammate and now Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell agreeing with a bold and arguably comical statement comparing himself to the 2x MVP.
One X/Twitter user stated, "you guys realize Dlo gets hot like Curry did yesterday? Or should we just ignore the facts?" In a since deleted post, Russell responded with "I humbly agree."
Russell may be right -- he is capable of pouring in four threes in such a short span. So too are a number of talented players around the league. What makes Curry different to Russell and everyone else is the context in which such performances emanate.
The Gold Medal was literally on the line and the 36-year-old snatched it away before France even had any sort of major opportunity. He's done this in the Olympics, the NBA Finals, the playoffs, and even during last regular season where he won the league's Clutch Player of the Year award.
Curry's last three-pointer on Saturday -- an audacious, high-arcing make over two defenders -- has drawn such praise that ESPN's Mike Greenberg even labelled it the most memorable shot in basketball history.
This is what makes the Russell comparison hilariously silly -- at no point has the 28-year-old made a series of baskets that's proved anywhere near as significant. That's not to diminish him, more so to uplift Curry as a unique 1-of-1 whose specific impact on the game of basketball will never be replicated.